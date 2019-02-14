Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Henry Levy Delivers Valentine's Day Message to His "Beautiful Soul"

Can you feel the love, Lovatics?

As couples across the country celebrated Valentine's Day on Thursday, one pop music superstar received a sweet shoutout on social media.

Earlier this morning, Henry Levy took to his rumored private Instagram and posted a thoughtful message to his leading lady Demi Lovato.

"Happy Valentine's Day to this beautiful soul @DDLovato," he wrote online with a photo of the pair posing for a selfie. "I love you to the moon and back." Henry concluded the caption with a roses and heart emoji.

While Demi doesn't follow the account in question, many fans believe this is an account separate from his public profile.