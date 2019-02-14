Cole Sprouse Says He and Lili Reinhart Don't Hide Relationship: See Their Valentine's Day Tributes

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 10:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

John Salangsang/FOX

While Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart remain largely private about their relationship, they're not hiding it either. Especially on Valentine's Day!

The 26-year-old actor and 22-year-old actress, who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the CW series Riverdale, have been dating for more than a year and a half. They occasionally express their love for each other on social media and made their red carpet debut last May at the 2018 Met Gala, but mostly keep their romance away from the spotlight.

"It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off," Sprouse told GQ magazine about the pair's relationship, in an interview published in its March 2019 issue. "It's just something that exists."

The interview was posted online on Thursday, Valentine's Day. Hours later, Sprouse posted on his Instagram page a photo of Reinhart, writing, "Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart."

Photos

Kissing Costars: TV

Reinhart posted on her own page of the two looking at each other lovingly.

"You make me very happy," she wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Instagram

Instagram / Lili Reinhart

Reinhart and Sprouse celebrated Thanksgiving together last year and also traveled to Paris together.

In an interview with Teen Vogue last fall, Reinhart said, "I like to go on adventures with ColeTruly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?'"

Cole Sprouse, GQ, March 2019

Kelia Anne / GQ

"He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise," she said. "It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cole Sprouse , Lili Reinhart , Couples , Riverdale , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gabrielle Union, Brandy

Gabrielle Union Calls Out Commenter for Confusing Her With Brandy

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Henry Levy Delivers Valentine's Day Message to His "Beautiful Soul"

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

How Alexis Ohanian Puts Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia First

Mariah Carey, Chainsmokers

LOL! Mariah Carey Confused The Chainsmokers for One Direction

Rebel Wilson

Watch Rebel Wilson Introduce Kids to Tinder Just Before Valentine's Day

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Jussie Smollett's First Interview Since Attack: "I'm Not Weak"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.