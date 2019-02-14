Watch Rebel Wilson Introduce Kids to Tinder Just Before Valentine's Day

  By
    &

Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 10:01 AM

Rebel Wilson

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

This Valentine's Day, Rebel Wilson is going to the children for some love advice.

On today's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Isn't It Romantic star was able to meet with a group of elementary school kids to discuss love and dating. But instead of Rebel giving pointers to the innocent students, it may have been the other way around.

"Sometimes when you're older, you go on dating apps to find your Valentine's," Rebel explained in the video. "Are you guys like on Tinder?"

When the kids started to giggle, the actress decided to explain the popular dating app.

"Their picture comes up and if you click yes, you click on the love heart," Rebel shared before the students advised the Hollywood star. "But if you want to reject them and say nah, no thank you—because I have high standards because I'm a celebrity—you just click no."

Photos

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

While one student found one man "so charming," another kid suggested saying yes to the guy with matching blond hair.

"Do you think I'd be a good catch to somebody because at the moment, I don't have any boyfriends," Rebel explained. "One went to jail—tax fraud so it wasn't that bad. It's like a white collar crime. But you know, kind of everyone does that nowadays."

Through the hilarious conversation, Rebel did have some valuable advice to the youth.

For starters, always say no to drugs. As for what happens when you get adult cooties, maybe you should watch the video above to hear her advice.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.

