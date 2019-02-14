Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Can you feel the love?

Celebrity couples such as Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are celebrating Valentine's Day 2019 together and have taken to social media to pay tribute to each other on the special holiday.

"With you I feel like I'm on top of the world & I'll always catch you if you fall..." Hyland wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two kissing on a hike. "No matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams I am so grateful and appreciative of everything you do for me. #happyvalentinesday#myperson."

Other celebs, such as Fergie and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, are spending the holiday with their kids.

Stars such as Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot gave their female friends an early shout-out the day before for "Galentine's Day" (Thank Parks and Recreation for that one).

Check out photos of stars celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram / Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

"Hey @sarahhyland, will you be my Valentine?" Adams wrote. "I love you +1 more than anything you say."

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram / Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Hyland posted this photo of her and her man.

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Instagram

Instagram / Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus

The Walking Dead star posted this photo of him and the Inglorious Basterds actress, with whom he shares a daughter, writing, "Best valentine."

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Instagram

Instagram / Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

""You make me very happy," the Riverdale actress wrote to her co-star. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."

Bella Thorne, Instagram

Instagram / Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne

"U deserve all the candy," she wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day loves."

Kyle Richards Umansky, Mauricio Umansky

Instagarm / Kyle Richards Umansky

Kyle Richards Umansky and Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this throwback photo of her and her husband, "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine...Today marks our 25th Valentine's Day together . I love you more every day."

Gal Gadot, Instagram, Video

Instagram / Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman is having a Galentine's Day! (she is married...many Israelis also celebrate the Israeli "Valentine's Day" in August.)

Ashley Tisdale, Christopher French, Instagram

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French

"I'm still trying to figure out how I got to be your forever valentine," the actress wrote to her husband, Christopher French. "But I think it was the moment I chose to love myself that you came into my life. Happy Valentines Day @cmfrench I'm the luckiest girl."

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Instagram

Instagram / Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas

"Happy Valentine's Day @daniellejonas be mine...always," he wrote.

Fergie, Son, Axl, Instagram

Instagram / Fergie

Fergie

The singer poses with her love of her life, her son. "Will u be my Valentine #axljack?" she wrote.

Padma Lakshmi, Instagram

Instagram / Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi

"Give yourself some lovin' today," the Top Chef host wrote. "PSA: don't be duped by all the marketing hype- you don't need anyone else to prove you're worthy. Happy Valentines Day from me to you & from you to you. #valentinesday #vday #youretheone."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared this never-before-seen photo of herself with her husband, writing, "Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!"

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Aubrey Plaza/Instagram

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza & Rashida Jones

The ladies of Parks & Recreation reunite for their annual Galentine's Day celebration.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Michael Simon Photography for Amazon

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross

The singer-songwriters attend Amazon's Valentine's Day Pup-Up in Los Angeles with their daughter and pooch.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's baby girl gets in the V-Day with a red velour sweatsuit.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Biossance

Katherine Schwarzenegger

The author and bride-to-be hosts a Galentine's Day event at Alo Yoga Studio in Beverly Hills.

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Meilani Mathews, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

The Jersey Shore star treats daughter Meilani to an "early Valentine's Day present" by going to see Frozen the Musical.

Penelope Disick, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's little girl unwraps presents she received from Cupid.

Nikki Reed, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Michael Simon Photography for Amazon

Nikki Reed

The Twilight alum is all smiles at Amazon's Valentine's Day Pup-Up.

Hilary Duff, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff

"Omg my baby Ivan," the Younger star gushed of her Valentine's Day present from Matthew Koma. "Welcome to the family! Ivan will stay on the alpaca farm with his friends until we are ready to be farm people! We get to visit when ever we like! I'm the luckiest girl. Ok. @matthewkoma serious swoon."

Kylie Jenner, Instagram Story, Valentine's Day Flowers

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The E! reality star transforms her home into a Valentine's Day dream with this stunning floral arrangement, worth an estimated $10,000.

Snooki, Nicole Polizzi, Giovanna LaValle, Lorenzo LaValle, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The Jersey Shore star shares a sweet photo of her kids, Giovanna and Lorenzo LaValle, in honor of the holiday.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.