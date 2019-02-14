Aw! How Prince Harry Kept Meghan Markle Close on Valentine's Day Despite Being Miles Apart

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 9:11 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to spend Valentine's Day without each other.
Despite this being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Harry had royal duties to attend to on Thursday. In fact, Harry was many miles away from London on the holiday, traveling to Bardufoss, Norway to visit Exercise Clockwork, located 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle. Harry, who is the Captain General of the Royal Marines, arrived in uniform on the base on Thursday.
The Duke of Sussex's visit marked the 50th anniversary of Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command deploying to Bardufoss. At Exercise Clockwork, military personnel are trained on how to survive and operate in extreme weather conditions.
During his visit, Harry was taken inside Quincey Shelter, a tiny makeshift igloo. Since Harry had to be without Meghan on Valentine's Day, the igloo was decorated with pictures of the couple from their wedding and candles, with music playing as he entered.
"You weirdos," Harry joked as he saw the decorations. "It's very kind of you to invite me into your private shrine or whatever you want to call it. And the music, is that part of it? Romantic isn't it."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to welcome their first child together. The royal baby is expected to arrive in the spring.
