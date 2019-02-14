Aw! How Prince Harry Kept Meghan Markle Close on Valentine's Day Despite Being Miles Apart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to spend Valentine's Day without each other.

Despite this being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Harry had royal duties to attend to on Thursday. In fact, Harry was many miles away from London on the holiday, traveling to Bardufoss, Norway to visit Exercise Clockwork, located 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle. Harry, who is the Captain General of the Royal Marines, arrived in uniform on the base on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex's visit marked the 50th anniversary of Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command deploying to Bardufoss. At Exercise Clockwork, military personnel are trained on how to survive and operate in extreme weather conditions.