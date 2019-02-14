How Alex Rodriguez Surprised Jennifer Lopez for Their First Valentine's Day

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 8:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood

When Alex Rodriguez started dating Jennifer Lopez two years ago, he knew Valentine's Day was right around the corner. While some new couples may have played down the holiday, the former baseball player decided to embrace it and give his new leading lady the sweetest surprise.

The singer dished on their first Valentine's Day on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. 

Looking back two years ago, Lopez recalled flying into Las Vegas for her residency and feeling tired after her travels. But when she got to her room, she found chocolates, flowers and even a cake. 

"I was like, 'Who sent me all that?'" she recalled. "You know, I didn't know who it was—kind of—because it was kind of new."

While Lopez insisted she isn't high maintenance, the romantic gesture certainly made her feel special.

"But it was really nice because it made me feel like, 'Oh, he likes me!'" the "Jenny From the Block" star continued.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

It looks like Lopez has returned the favor, hinting that they're both "generous gift givers." Although, she admitted his gift for this year wasn't quite ready.

"I got some work to do in the morning," she joked.

Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel already had a gift for A-Rod. The host presented Lopez with a plain baseball to give to the former Yankees player. 

"He can play with it; he can throw it; he can hit if he wants," the late-night host joked. "He can do whatever he wants with it. The possibilities are endless."

Lopez and Rodriguez have had a lot of reasons to celebrate lately. They also recently enjoyed their 2-year anniversary.

Happy Valentine's Day, you two!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Top Stories , Apple News , Valentine's Day , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Cole Sprouse Says He and Lili Reinhart Don't Hide Relationship: See Their Valentine's Day Tributes

Mariah Carey, Chainsmokers

LOL! Mariah Carey Confused The Chainsmokers for One Direction

Rebel Wilson

Watch Rebel Wilson Introduce Kids to Tinder Just Before Valentine's Day

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Game of Clones

This MTV Show Has Stars Dating "Clones" of Their Celebrity Crushes and It Looks Absolutely Bonkers

Prince Harry, Norway

Aw! How Prince Harry Kept Meghan Markle Close on Valentine's Day Despite Being Miles Apart

Jussie Smollett

Persons of Interest Identified in Jussie Smollett Attack Case

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.