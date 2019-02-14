Listen Up, Prince Harry! Prince William Warns New Dads About Diaper Duty

Stuart Wilson/PA Wire
Prince William has been on dad duty for more than five years, and as a father of three, he also has quite a bit of advice to dispense.
The 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, visited London's Abbey Centre on Thursday to speak at a session titled "Future Dads," run by the charity Future Men, which aims to prepare adults for fatherhood. William talked about the difficulties in changing and clothing babies, saying, the "hardest bit is the buttons."
Are you taking notes, Prince Harry? William's brother and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child, who is due this spring.
During his visit, William also talked about how fragile newborns are.
"It's very daunting how tiny they are when they first arrive," he said. "They are so fragile, tiny little fingers and toes. You do feel like if you move them around too much, they are going to break, but they don't. Wait until they're nine months, and they'll be off."
The group then gathered for a discussion on dads' mental health.
"Once the lack of sleep starts setting in, the stress levels go up," William said. "From a young age you're taught to have a vision, have a plan, have a career and all of a sudden babies come along and you have to start thinking about a lot more. I think ladies are a lot more giving, a lot more generous but guys, to make a success of whatever we're going to do, we get into a rhythm. It's such a change, your whole life goes one way and suddenly you're told to stop in your tracks."