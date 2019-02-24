Oscars 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Tim Boyle/Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:12 PM
Happy Oscars Sunday!
The day is finally here, the 2019 Academy Awards kicked off tonight at 5 p.m. PT and we are so excited to be watching every moment. When it comes to the film industry and entertainment world in general, the Oscars are the biggest award show and it's all going down right now...without a host for the first time in 30 years.
Stars from films including A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Black Panther, Green Book and have arrived at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and they looked fabulous as they walked the red carpet.
Who will take the stage after winning the coveted Oscar trophy in every category is still a mystery, but the nominees are all worthy of the win and some have already been given their awards, which you can see below.
What we do know is that we are ready to see some of our favorite actresses including, Lady Gaga (up for Best Actress in a Leading Role) and Emma Stone (up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) potentially celebrate their films and possible wins throughout the evening.
The men competing this year include Rami Malek and Bradley Cooper for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Mahershala Ali and Adam Driver for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, so clearly the competition is stiff.
Now that the show has begun, our winners list will continually be updated throughout the night, so you won't miss a single award.
Check out all of the winners below:
Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Picture:
A Star Is Born, Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor
Green Book, Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga
Roma, Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón
BlacKkKlansman, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee
The Favourite, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos
Black Panther, Kevin Feige
Bohemian Rhapsody, Graham King
Vice, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick
Best Directing:
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Animated Feature Film:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film:
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Never Look Away
Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Best Adapted Screenplay:
The Ballad of Buster Sruggs
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Original Screenplay:
Green Book
First Reformed
The Favourite
Vice
Roma
Best Original Song:
"Shallow," Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, A Star Is Born
"All the Stars," Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Solana Rowe, Black Panther
"I'll Fight," Diane Warren, RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Mary Poppins Returns
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," David Rawlings, Gillian Welch, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Documentary Feature:
WINNER: Free Solo
Of Fathers and Sons
Minding the Gap
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
RBG
Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox
Best Documentary Short Subject:
Black Sheep
Lifeboat
Period. End of Sentence.
End Game
A Night at the Garden
Best Cinematography:
A Star Is Born
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
Best Costume Design:
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER: Black Panther
Mary Queen of Scots
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Film Editing:
BlacKkKlansman
The Favoruite
Green Book
Vice
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
WINNER: Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Production Design:
Black Panther, Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart
The Favourite, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre and Gordon Sim
First Man, Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Roma, Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez
Best Animated Short Film:
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live Action Short Film:
Detainment
Marguerite
Fauve
Mother
Skin
Best Sound Editing:
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Best Sound Mixing:
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Best Visual Effects:
Christopher Robin
First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Don't miss the 2019 Oscars when they air later this evening!
Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!
