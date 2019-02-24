Oscars 2019 Winners: The Complete List

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:12 PM

Oscars Trophy

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Happy Oscars Sunday!

The day is finally here, the 2019 Academy Awards kicked off tonight at 5 p.m. PT and we are so excited to be watching every moment. When it comes to the film industry and entertainment world in general, the Oscars are the biggest award show and it's all going down right now...without a host for the first time in 30 years.

Stars from films including A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Black Panther, Green Book and have arrived at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and they looked fabulous as they walked the red carpet.

Who will take the stage after winning the coveted Oscar trophy in every category is still a mystery, but the nominees are all worthy of the win and some have already been given their awards, which you can see below.

What we do know is that we are ready to see some of our favorite actresses including, Lady Gaga (up for Best Actress in a Leading Role) and Emma Stone (up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) potentially celebrate their films and possible wins throughout the evening.

The men competing this year include Rami Malek and Bradley Cooper for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Mahershala Ali and Adam Driver for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, so clearly the competition is stiff.

Now that the show has begun, our winners list will continually be updated throughout the night, so you won't miss a single award.

Check out all of the winners below:

A Star Is Born

Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Picture:

A Star Is Born, Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor

Green Book, Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Roma, Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón

BlacKkKlansman, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee

The Favourite, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos

Black Panther, Kevin Feige

Bohemian Rhapsody, Graham King

Vice, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick

Best Directing:

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature Film:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet 

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film:

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma 

Shoplifters 

Never Look Away

Fall Movie Guide, Green Book, Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Best Adapted Screenplay:

The Ballad of Buster Sruggs

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Original Screenplay:

Green Book

First Reformed

The Favourite

Vice

Roma

Best Original Song:

"Shallow," Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, A Star Is Born

"All the Stars," Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Solana Rowe, Black Panther

"I'll Fight," Diane Warren, RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Mary Poppins Returns

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," David Rawlings, Gillian Welch, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Documentary Feature:

WINNER: Free Solo

Of Fathers and Sons

Minding the Gap

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RBG

The Favourite, Olivia Colman

Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox

Best Documentary Short Subject:

Black Sheep

Lifeboat

Period. End of Sentence.

End Game 

A Night at the Garden 

Best Cinematography:

A Star Is Born

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

Best Costume Design:

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: Black Panther

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Film Editing:

BlacKkKlansman

The Favoruite

Green Book 

Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

WINNER: Vice

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Production Design:

Black Panther, Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre and Gordon Sim

First Man, Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Roma, Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez

Best Animated Short Film:

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film:

Detainment 

Marguerite 

Fauve 

Mother 

Skin

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Black Panther

Best Sound Editing:

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Best Sound Mixing:

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Best Visual Effects:

Christopher Robin

First Man

Avengers: Infinity War

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Don't miss the 2019 Oscars when they air later this evening!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

