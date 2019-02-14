Katy Perry Transforms Into a Creepily Clingy Robot in "365" Music Video

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 7:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, 365, Music Video

Interscope Records

Don't you hate it when your robot becomes way too clingy, every day? Well, except during leap years.

Katy Perry plays a creepily obsessive android in the new music video for her and Zedd's single "365." With references to Westworld, '50s housewives andMadonna circa 1990, the footage shows Zedd, a human, taking part in a love experiment with Perry, who dishes out uncomfortably long and tight hugs, stares at while he sleeps and literally stalks him after a night together in bed. 

The video was released on Thursday, February 14, aka Valentine's Day.

"Valentine's Day is going to be extra obsessive this year," Perry tweeted.

Photos

Katy Perry's Concert Costumes

Watch the video below.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande

The Real Reason Ariana Grande Fans Are Boycotting "7 Rings"

Mandy Moore, Ryan Adams

Mandy Moore Calls Ex Ryan Adams "Controlling" and "Psychologically Abusive" in New Exposé

Ozuna Breaks Records With 23 Latin Billboard Nominations

Exclusive: Natti Natasha Talks First Album at NYFW

Alyson Stoner

Alyson Stoner Debuts Shaved Head in Powerful "Stripped Bare" Music Video

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, Candid

Lady Gaga Defends "Brave" Cardi B Amid Grammy Win Backlash

Cardi B's Stylist Talks Grammys Look & Wardrobe Malfunction

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.