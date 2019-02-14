Katy Perry Transforms Into a Creepily Clingy Robot in "365" Music Video

Interscope Records
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 7:32 AM
Interscope Records
Don't you hate it when your robot becomes way too clingy, every day? Well, except during leap years.
Katy Perry plays a creepily obsessive android in the new music video for her and Zedd's single "365." With references to Westworld, '50s housewives andMadonna circa 1990, the footage shows Zedd, a human, taking part in a love experiment with Perry, who dishes out uncomfortably long and tight hugs, stares at while he sleeps and literally stalks him after a night together in bed.
The video was released on Thursday, February 14, aka Valentine's Day.
"Valentine's Day is going to be extra obsessive this year," Perry tweeted.
Watch the video below.
