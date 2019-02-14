Miley Cyrus Sends Liam Hemsworth a NSFW Valentine's Day Message

Miley Cyrus is getting in the Valentine's Day spirit.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer sent a NSFW message to her husband, Liam Hemsworth, in celebration of the holiday. After finding a meme of herself from her 2014 Bangerz Tour, Cyrus took to social media to repost the image. The meme shows Cyrus lying on a car with her legs up in the air, along with the message, "When it's Valentine's Day and bae says hi."

"@LiamHemsworth love you," Cyrus wrote along with the image.

This is the first Valentine's Day that Cyrus and Hemsworth will be celebrating as a married couple. Back in December, the duo tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in front of close friends and family in Tennessee.