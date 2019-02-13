Mandy Moore Calls Ex Ryan Adams "Controlling" and "Psychologically Abusive" in New Exposé

Musicians Mandy Moore , Courtney Jaye, Phoebe Bridgers and other women are speaking out about Ryan Adams in a new and explosive exposé about the music producer.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published a story in which seven women discuss Adams' impact on their careers and his alleged use of sexual manipulation throughout their work and personal relationships. Adams' attorney Andrew Brettler spoke on behalf of the singer and denied the "extremely serious and outlandish accusations."

The gist of the Times' investigation into Adams is that he often reached out to budding musicians on social media and communicated with them. From there, it reportedly turned sexual very fast. He also allegedly was very controlling of careers and turned against women if he did not get what we wanted. According to a number of women interviewed, the 44-year-old allegedly threatened professional retaliation, and in one instance, suicide, if he supposedly did not get what he wanted.

Adams and Moore got engaged in 2009 and divorced in 2016. While speaking to the Times, the This Is Us star reflected on her nearly six-year marriage to Adams and some comments he allegedly made that turned her off from wanting to record more music in the future.