Hillary Scott's Outfits Bring the Glitz and Glam to Lady Antebellum's Las Vegas Residency

Hey Hillary Scott: You look good, so fresh and so fine in Las Vegas!

For Lady Antebellum's co-lead singer, headlining at the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort is exciting for many reasons. But one of the most thrilling things about a new residency may just be the fashion opportunities.

"I love the drama of a show. I grew up in Nashville. My parents were in Reba McEntire's band...and she would change clothes who knows how many times. Like, probably as many times as Carrie Underwood on the CMAs," Hillary shared with E! News exclusively while hanging backstage. "That showmanship part—the wardrobe part—has always been something I look forward to and was looking forward to doing here in Las Vegas."

While giving E! News an inside look at her wardrobe, Hillary wanted to warn fans about a common theme: Prepare yourselves for sequins, glitter and Lamé.