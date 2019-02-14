Shop the Winter Slip Dress Trend

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 3:00 AM

We're not going to argue with you that the weather outside is not great.

But let it be known that we're not going to let that small detail interfere with our date night outfit. One peek at the gram and you'll notice that a sexy winter slip dress is actually very on trend. Slip dresses are a 365-days-a-year kind of look in our minds, but for winter switch it up with deeper, moodier color palettes. So instead of sunny yellow, go for a mustard yellow. And blacks, maroons and navys—now you're thinking along the right lines.

Sure you'll need a fabulous coat to wear over it, but we've got you there, too.

 

Paisley Satin Slip Dress

BUY IT: $75 at Topshop

 

 

 

Reformation Crimini Slipdress

BUY IT: $128 at Nordstrom

 

Reformation Ariana Slipdress

BUY IT: $149 at Nordstrom

 

 

 

ONE by Third Form Rumba Slip Dress

 

BUY IT: $57 at Shopbop

 

Tie Dye Belted Slip Dress

BUY IT: $75 at Topshop

 

UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress

 

BUY IT: $50 at Urban Outfitters

 

 

 

Lotti Cowl Neck Midi Dress

 

BUY IT: $59 at Nordstrom

 

Morgan Cami Slip Dress

BUY IT: $178 at Need Supply Co.

 

Bobi Supreme Jersey Slip Dress

BUY IT: $25 at Revolve

 

Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress

BUY IT: $88 at Everlane

 

 

Slip-style Dress

BUY IT: $35 at H&M

 

Cowl Back Slip Dress

BUY IT: $68 at Topshop

 

Bardot Dani Metallic Slipdress

 

 

BUY IT: $79.50 at Nordstrom

 

The Party Slip Dress

BUY IT: $59 at Everlane

 

Endless Rose Satin Slip Dress

 

BUY IT: $66 at Revolve

 

Endless Summer Harper Slip Dress

 

BUY IT: $168 at Revolve

 

 

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

