Shop the Winter Slip Dress Trend

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 3:00 AM
We're not going to argue with you that the weather outside is not great.
But let it be known that we're not going to let that small detail interfere with our date night outfit. One peek at the gram and you'll notice that a sexy winter slip dress is actually very on trend. Slip dresses are a 365-days-a-year kind of look in our minds, but for winter switch it up with deeper, moodier color palettes. So instead of sunny yellow, go for a mustard yellow. And blacks, maroons and navys—now you're thinking along the right lines.
Sure you'll need a fabulous coat to wear over it, but we've got you there, too.
Article continues below
BUY IT: $50 at Urban Outfitters
Article continues below
BUY IT: $178 at Need Supply Co.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
