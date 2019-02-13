Soulja Boy Admits He's ''in Love'' as Blac Chyna Romance Rumors Swirl

Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 4:24 PM
Getty Images
Blac Chyna may have found herself a new man right in time for Valentine's Day.
After reports surfaced that the former reality TV star is now dating Soulja Boy, the rapper has taken to Twitter with a possible confirmation of their relationship status.
"In love," 28-year-old Soulja Boy tweeted alongside the heart-eye and shrugging emojis. He also retweeted several tabloid reports about him dating Chyna.
According to TMZ, chemistry between Chyna and Soulja Boy (whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way) first sparked when they began conversing over Instagram DM's more than a week ago. They reportedly met shortly thereafter, and then attended several Grammys after-parties together.
Soulja Boy has even shared flirty snapshots of the pair to his own Instagram page, referring to the duo as "DrakoChyna."
Chyna's love life aside, just weeks ago she chose to address the recent child neglect accusations leveled against her. Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department visited the 30-year-old's Los Angeles home twice within a span of two days after receiving a call alleging that Chyna was intoxicated and neglecting 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian and son King, 6.
No arrests were made as a result, and Chyna's attorney issued the following statement to E! News on her behalf.
"Chyna's children, King Cairo and Dream Renée, are both healthy and doing very well," Lisa Bloom shared at the time. "They were never in any danger and any reports to the contrary are entirely false. I remind the public that anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability. "
E! News has reached out to both Chyna and Soulja Boy's teams for comment on the relationship rumors.
