Soulja Boy Admits He's ''in Love'' as Blac Chyna Romance Rumors Swirl

Blac Chyna may have found herself a new man right in time for Valentine's Day.

After reports surfaced that the former reality TV star is now dating Soulja Boy, the rapper has taken to Twitter with a possible confirmation of their relationship status.

"In love," 28-year-old Soulja Boy tweeted alongside the heart-eye and shrugging emojis. He also retweeted several tabloid reports about him dating Chyna.

According to TMZ, chemistry between Chyna and Soulja Boy (whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way) first sparked when they began conversing over Instagram DM's more than a week ago. They reportedly met shortly thereafter, and then attended several Grammys after-parties together.

Soulja Boy has even shared flirty snapshots of the pair to his own Instagram page, referring to the duo as "DrakoChyna."