Catfish's Nev Schulman's Investigation Is Over: He Found Dina Lohan's Secret Boyfriend

Turns out Dina Lohanisn't being catfished after all!

The Big Brother: Celebrity Edition contestant admitted on the show that it's been five years since the celebrity started "dating" a man and they have yet to meet. Naturally, her fellow contestants and viewers assumed that the star is sadly being catfished and called upon MTV star Nev Schulman to get to the bottom of the issue.

As a man devoted to investigating circumstances like these, Nev was immediately on board with the idea of finding Dina's mystery man who she said she is "gonna marry." Much like the rest of the Twitter-sphere, he was perplexed by the idea that Lohan could feel so strongly that her beau was for real, even though they hadn't even FaceTimed.

According to Dina, who lives in New York, the man lives in San Francisco, Calif. and is nursing his ailing mother. Hence, the reason why they can't meet.