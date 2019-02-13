Here's Why Kendall Jenner Wants to Walk in Beyoncé's Shoes for One Day

Who runs the world? Girls! Who runs New York Fashion Week? Perhaps it's Kendall Jenner.

It's been a busy few days for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as she travels around the Big Apple.

But when attending the Stuart Weitzman Spring Celebration 2019 event Tuesday night, the 23-year-old was asked whose shoes she would metaphorically want to walk in. Her answer may surprise you.

"Maybe Beyoncé for a day. How nice would that be?" she told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi exclusively. "It would be so fun and exciting…Lots of work."

As for whose shoes she would like to borrow, Kendall is keeping it in the family.