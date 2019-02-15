See Why Laura Has Been Living With One Nostril For More Than a Decade on Botched

Et tu, Brute?!

In this clip from Wednesday's new Botched episode, Laura explains how she ended up with one nostril instead of two. Spoiler: it began with an unfortunate incident 11 years ago, when her dog Brutus got more than a little too excited to greet his owner.

"What happened to me was a complete accident," she tells the camera. "I went to kiss the top of his head and he came up at the same time and broke my nose."

And that's far from the worst of it. "His tooth went through the middle of my nose. So this part and this part," Laura continues, pointing to the now-empty space where her septum should be, "It was not attached."