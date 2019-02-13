Kate Middleton's Rosy Pink Dress Will Give You Major Valentine's Day Fashion Inspo

Let's all take a moment of silence to admire Kate Middleton's latest fashion moment.

Her outfit was an explosion of pink—in the best way, of course. With Valentine's Day almost here, it will give you major fashion inspo.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly elegant in a pink gown at the 100 Women in Finance Gala, which was held at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

Some would say her dress was fit for a princess—both literally and figuratively.

In true Kate fashion, she was a vision in her rosy and raspberry-colored gown.

The style fan account, Middleton Maven, pointed out she was wearing a Gucci design. As for her accessories? The 37-year-old royal kept it simple with a burgundy velvet belt and matching clutch, which was Prada. She tied her look together with Oscar de la Renta heels.

Many royal fans on Twitter noted Kate's Kiki McDonough drop earrings, not only because they're a dazzling statement piece but because she wore them to her sister, Pippa Middleton's, wedding in May 2017.