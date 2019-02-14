See Tyler Henry Give Sofía Vergara's Niece a Very Important Message About Her Career From the Other Side

Tyler Henry has a very special message for Sofia Vergara's niece.

In this clip from the Feb. 21 premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Modern Family actress sits down with the famed clairvoyant...but it's Latinx Now! host Claudia Vergara who gets a shout out from the other side.

Since Claudia's father passed away when she was only 3 years old, Tyler understands why the spirit is referring to her as the "baby."

"The way this is coming in—they're referencing a geographical distance and they're having me talk about a move," Tyler shares while Claudia watches from another room.

"She just moved," Sofía knowingly remarks.

Apparently, Claudia's father is eager for her to take "the next step" in her career. Unsurprisingly, Claudia joins the twosome for the reading and reveals that the 46-year-old industry vet has been encouraging her to pursue the "best of both coasts."