Christy Carlson Romano Has the Ultimate Disney Channel Reunion

Christy Carlson Romano had multiple Kim Possible reunions this week!

The actress, who voiced the title role in Kim Possible from 2002 to 2007, attended the premiere of the live-action movie on Tuesday night. While there, Romano had a reunion with her Kim Possible co-stars Tahj Mowry (Wade) and Raven-Symoné (Monique).

"what's the sitch?" Mowry captioned an Instagram photo of the trio at the premiere in Los Angeles.

Romano reposted the picture, writing, "So fun seeing these two beautiful humans last night."

It was announced over the summer that Romano would make an appearance in the new Kim Possible film, but would not be reprising her role.