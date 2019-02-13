Christy Carlson Romano Has the Ultimate Disney Channel Reunion

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Christy Carlson Romano had multiple Kim Possible reunions this week!
The actress, who voiced the title role in Kim Possible from 2002 to 2007, attended the premiere of the live-action movie on Tuesday night. While there, Romano had a reunion with her Kim Possible co-stars Tahj Mowry (Wade) and Raven-Symoné (Monique).
"what's the sitch?" Mowry captioned an Instagram photo of the trio at the premiere in Los Angeles.
Romano reposted the picture, writing, "So fun seeing these two beautiful humans last night."
It was announced over the summer that Romano would make an appearance in the new Kim Possible film, but would not be reprising her role.
Taking over the title role in the Disney Channel movie is 17-year-old actress Sadie Stanley.
Earlier this week, Romano and Stanley posed for a selfie together while doing interviews for the movie.
"#girlpower," Romano captioned the social media snap.
On Tuesday, the duo reunited on the red carpet at the premiere, where they posed for photos together.
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Pictures from the premiere show Stanley cradling the expecting star's baby bump. E! News confirmed back in August that Romano is pregnant with her and husband Brendan Rooney's second child.
The couple welcomed daughter Isabella in 2016.
Kim Possible is set to premiere on the Disney Chanel on Friday, Feb. 15.