LOL! You Have to Read Michelle Obama's Hilarious Text Exchange With Her Mom

After making her appearance on the award show, Obama received a hilarious text from her mom, Marian Shields Robinson.

"I guess you were a hit at the Grammys," Robinson wrote along with a tongue out emoji. "I saw it because Gracie called me. Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done."

"I told you I was going to be on it..." Obama replied, but her mom countered, "No you did not."

"I would have remembered that even though I don't remember much," Robinson told her daughter.

Obama replied with laughing emojis, writing, "I thought I told you. And I am a real star...by the way..."

Robinson responded with a simple, "Yeah."

Obama, who posted the hilarious text exchange on social media, captioned the post, "When your mom doesn't think you're a 'real' celebrity...Tonight in Phoenix, I shared this text thread from my mom from #Grammys night, and I just had to share it with all of you. #TextsFromMom."