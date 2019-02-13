Best Picture Tournament: Vote for Which of the Elite 8 Oscar-Winning Movies You Think Is Best

E! Illustration
by Johnni Macke | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 10:00 AM
E! Illustration
Only one movie can be dubbed the Best Picture Tournament winner and we are one step closer to seeing which film it will be.
It's been a week since we began our February tournament, which is helping us countdown until the 91st Academy Awards show later this month and the competition has been stiff.
We started with the last 50 winners of Best Picture at the Oscars and after three rounds of voting we have narrowed it down to the elite eight films. Today marks the beginning of our fourth round of voting and we need your input now more than ever.
This round will take us from the top eight Oscar-winning films to the final four films in the running for the crown.
You can weigh in on which movie you think is really the best including, The Godfather, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Silence of the Lambs and more.
Emilia Clarke, Chadwick Boseman, Sarah Paulson and More Stars Added to Oscars 2019 Presenters List
The Elite 8 round will close on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. PT so get to voting ASAP!
PS: the Oscars will air live on Feb. 24 and only then will we learn which film will be joining these iconic movies as the next Best Picture winner.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?