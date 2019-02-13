How Hailey Baldwin Feels About Taking Justin Bieber's Last Name

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about becoming a Bieber.

The 22-year-old model, who tied the knot with beau Justin Bieber back in September, is now officially Hailey Bieber. So how did it feel changing her last name from Baldwin to Bieber?

"It took some getting used to, for sure," the Drop the Mic co-host recently told Bustle. "It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting."

Though she's a Bieber now, that doesn't mean she's not proud of the Baldwin name.

"I'm very proud of my family name," she tells the outlet. "I come from a great family with a history in this industry."