Disney Releases First Frozen 2 Teaser Trailer: See the Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 6:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anna, Elsa, Frozen 2

Twitter

Elsa and Anna are back!

On Wednesday, Disney released its new trailer for Frozen 2. While the exact plot of the film isn't clear, the sneak peek suggests there's trouble in the kingdom. The teaser starts off with Elsa watching the rise and fall of the waves as a storm brews overhead. She then musters her courage and manages to run across the water by making a path of snowflakes and ice. However, she quickly falls into the surf.

The two-minute clip also shows Anna leaping from a cliff and her main man Kristoff riding fiercely on his trusty reindeer Sven. Of course, their loyal snowman Olaf is there, too.

At the end of the clip, Anna grabs Kristoff's sword and seems to fight off someone—or something.

Read

Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and More Tease Frozen 2 With the Cutest Photos

To get your first look, check out the trailer.

The film stars Kristen BellIdina MenzelJonathan Groff, Josh Gad and more.

It hits theaters November 22.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Frozen , Trailers , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

All About The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Finale's Pool Push

Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano Has the Ultimate Disney Channel Reunion

Frozen 2 Tweet

Everything We Know About Anna and Elsa's Frozen 2 Adventure

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie Is Clearing Up Some Rumors About Kit Harington and the End of Game of Thrones

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Among 2019 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The Big Bang Theory

See The Big Bang Theory's Epic Final Flash Mob for the Studio Audience

Amy Acker

Grey's Anatomy Casts Amy Acker As Derek's Mysterious 4th Sister

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.