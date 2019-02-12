NCIS Explores Ziva's Big Secret—Is She Still Alive?

All those theories that Ziva David might not actually be dead appear to actually be coming true.

Ziva (Cote de Pablo) didn't appear in tonight's episode of NCIS in person, but after a young girl was found in a storage unit, the team was led to a case that she had been investigating up until her death, even after she had turned the case over to police.

Bishop (Emily Wickersham) in particular took an interest in the case, refusing to follow Gibbs' "Rule #10" of not getting personally involved in investigations. She discovered that Ziva used to get so personally invested that she rented an office specifically as a place to write down all her feelings on every case in notebooks that she also kept in the office.