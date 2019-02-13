Why Meghan Markle's Father May Have Just Ruined Their Relationship For Good

For too long Meghan Markle has served as the world's punching bag.

While there is certainly a large camp of people praising the new Duchess of Sussex for her authenticity, her efforts to modernize the monarchy and, yes, her knack for putting together a designer ensemble, since her May vows to Prince Harry it has almost become sport to pick her apart. Royal watchers have criticized everything from her lack of pantyhose to her supposed request to wear a particular emerald tiara on her wedding day.

And with November's announcement that the expectant mom and her groom will relocate some 25 miles from Kensington Palace to nest in Windsor Castle's Frogmore House came a slew of stories that the move was prompted by Meghan's inability to get along with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Through it all, in the spirit of her new heritage, Meghan kept calm and carried on.

But her friends never agreed to do the same.