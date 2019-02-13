Activewear Staples to Keep Your Workout Game Strong

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 9:25 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

We don't know about you, but we're still riding that New Year, new you fitness high.

That being said, we can always use some fresh inspiration in the form of new workout wear. To help get you thinking in the right direction, we're looking to PrettyLittleThing ambassador Izablea Guedes, who just recently put together her own activewear edit for the brand. Follow her lead and you'll find that you'll be right on trend with flattering matching sets, colour-blocked looks and neutral colours—just the thing to get you noticed at the gym.

Want to shop our current favourites? We thought you might want to—keep scrolling!

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Monochrome Shell Fishnet Panel Jacket and Shorts

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Monochrome Shell Fishnet Panel Jacket, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING Monochrome Shell Fishnet Panel Shorts, £12

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Red Band Crop Top and Leggings

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Red Band Crop Top, £10; PRETTYLITTLETHING Red Band Leggings, £12

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Black Mono Sweat Band

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Black Mono Sweat Band, £6

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Band Cropped Hoodie and Leggings

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Band Cropped Hoodie, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Ruched Detail Cropped Leggings, £12

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Gym Top and Cycling Short

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Cover Stitch Long Sleeve Gym Top, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Cover Stitch Cycling Short, £10

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Monogram Crossstrap Sports Bra and Leggings

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Monogram Crossstrap Sports Bra, £8; PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Monogram Gym Legging, £12


 

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING White Logo Gym Bag

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING White Logo Gym Bag, £22

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Petrol Blue Basic Gym Sweat Top and Joggers

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Petrol Blue Basic Gym Sweat Top, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Petrol Basic Gym Sweat Jogger, £15

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Navy Caged Back Contrast Sports Bra and Leggings

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Navy Caged Back Contrast Sports Bra, £12; PRETTYLITTLETHING Navy Contrast Leggings, £15

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Zebra Cropped Gym Top and Leggings

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Zebra Long Sleeve Contrast Panel Cropped Gym Top, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Zebra Panelled High Waist Gym Legging, £18

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Khaki Binding Detail Gym Crop Top and Shorts

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Khaki Binding Detail Gym Crop Top, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Khaki Elasticated High Waist Mini Shorts, £10

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Grey Marl Ultimate Oversized Hoodie

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Grey Marl Ultimate Oversized Hoodie, £18

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Printed Funnel Neck Jumper and Joggers

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Printed Funnel Neck Jumper, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Print Joggers, £18

 

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Black Boxing Gloves

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Black Boxing Gloves, £22

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Black Embroidered Crop Top and Leggings

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING Black Embroidered Crop Top, £12; PRETTYLITTLETHING Black Elasticated Band Leggings, £15

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Plus Dark Rose Snake Crop Top and Cycling Shorts

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING Plus Dark Rose Long Sleeve Snake Zip Gym Crop Top, £20; PRETTYLITTLETHING Plus Dark Rose Snake Panel Cycling Short, £15

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING White Hiker Eyelet Chunky Trainer

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING White Hiker Eyelet Chunky Trainer, £30

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING White Knitted Trainers

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING White Knitted Trainers, £18

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING Grey Cotton In My Zone T Shirt

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Grey Cotton In My Zone T Shirt, £10

To shop even more activewear essentials from PrettyLittleThing, click here!

