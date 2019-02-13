Activewear Staples to Keep Your Workout Game Strong

We don't know about you, but we're still riding that New Year, new you fitness high.

That being said, we can always use some fresh inspiration in the form of new workout wear. To help get you thinking in the right direction, we're looking to PrettyLittleThing ambassador Izablea Guedes, who just recently put together her own activewear edit for the brand. Follow her lead and you'll find that you'll be right on trend with flattering matching sets, colour-blocked looks and neutral colours—just the thing to get you noticed at the gym.

Want to shop our current favourites? We thought you might want to—keep scrolling!