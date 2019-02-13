Activewear Staples to Keep Your Workout Game Strong

PrettyLittleThing
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 9:25 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
We don't know about you, but we're still riding that New Year, new you fitness high.
That being said, we can always use some fresh inspiration in the form of new workout wear. To help get you thinking in the right direction, we're looking to PrettyLittleThing ambassador Izablea Guedes, who just recently put together her own activewear edit for the brand. Follow her lead and you'll find that you'll be right on trend with flattering matching sets, colour-blocked looks and neutral colours—just the thing to get you noticed at the gym.
Want to shop our current favourites? We thought you might want to—keep scrolling!
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Monochrome Shell Fishnet Panel Jacket, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING Monochrome Shell Fishnet Panel Shorts, £12
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Red Band Crop Top, £10; PRETTYLITTLETHING Red Band Leggings, £12
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Band Cropped Hoodie, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Ruched Detail Cropped Leggings, £12
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Cover Stitch Long Sleeve Gym Top, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Cover Stitch Cycling Short, £10
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Monogram Crossstrap Sports Bra, £8; PRETTYLITTLETHING Chocolate Monogram Gym Legging, £12
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Petrol Blue Basic Gym Sweat Top, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Petrol Basic Gym Sweat Jogger, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Navy Caged Back Contrast Sports Bra, £12; PRETTYLITTLETHING Navy Contrast Leggings, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Zebra Long Sleeve Contrast Panel Cropped Gym Top, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Zebra Panelled High Waist Gym Legging, £18
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Khaki Binding Detail Gym Crop Top, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Khaki Elasticated High Waist Mini Shorts, £10
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Grey Marl Ultimate Oversized Hoodie, £18
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Printed Funnel Neck Jumper, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING Stone Print Joggers, £18
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Black Embroidered Crop Top, £12; PRETTYLITTLETHING Black Elasticated Band Leggings, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Plus Dark Rose Long Sleeve Snake Zip Gym Crop Top, £20; PRETTYLITTLETHING Plus Dark Rose Snake Panel Cycling Short, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING White Hiker Eyelet Chunky Trainer, £30
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING Grey Cotton In My Zone T Shirt, £10
To shop even more activewear essentials from PrettyLittleThing, click here!
