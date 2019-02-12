Vanessa Hudgens Is Saying Goodbye to Her $4 Million Home: Take a Tour Inside

Daniel Dahler Photography; Shutterstock
by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 4:06 PM
Vanessa Hudgens recently made her debut as Maureen Johnson in Fox's Rent Live, and now she is putting her $4 million home up for rent, err, sale.
The 30-year-old actress is known to believe in manifestation. Although, this could just be a happy coincidence.
The Second Act star is saying goodbye to her five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home in L.A.'s Studio City area.
Architectural Digest reported she bought the Mediterranean-style house for under $2.9 million in 2008, and now it's listed a little under $4 million.
Back in December, she and her longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, reportedly purchased a Los Feliz mansion from Gary Oldman for under $5 million, according to the publication. The deal was allegedly made off-market.
Now, it looks like the 30-year-old actress is parting ways with her Studio City home, which is selling for $3,895 million with TJ Paradise of Sotheby's International Reality.
Her mansion is "grand in scale with incredible indoor/outdoor flow and entertaining spaces," the listing reads. It's described as "resort-style living at its finest."
Daniel Dahler Photography
The five-bedroom home includes a "spectacular chef's kitchen," a "sweeping staicase," a "double-sided fireplace" and "unbelievable views."
The kitchen area features "an extra-large center island" that "overlooks the pristine pool and lush backyard."
Daniel Dahler Photography
As for the upstairs? "You'll find an open concept office and family room that could be converted into an additional bedroom" and an enormous master suite." The master bedroom has "vaulted ceilings, a large sitting area and a double-sided fireplace."
Secondary bedrooms upstairs come with en-suite baths and outdoor balconies.
The backyards also boasts high standards of comfort. For one, the pool comes with a gorgeous waterfall and there's a raised outdoor seating area. There's also a mini bar and grill.
It's unclear what Vanessa and Austin's new home entails, since the deal was reportedly done off-market. However, AD notes that it features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. There's also a separate guesthouse, which has a one bedroom and one bath.
