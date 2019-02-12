Justin Bieber Is Leaning on Hailey Baldwin Amid ''Difficult'' Depression Struggle

Justin Bieber is leaning on friends and family amid his struggle with depression.

A source tells E! News that the singer is "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time."

"He really wants to get better," the insider shares. "He has been seeking all the help he can get."

In this time of difficulty, the 24-year-old has formed a strong support network composed of "the people that love him most," including his wife Hailey Baldwin and his pastor.

The insider adds that "this is just something [Justin] has to deal with" and that he is actively seeking professional help. "He is in outpatient therapy and getting help every day," the source explains. "This is his focus right now."

Justin recently opened up about his mental health struggles in a candid and sincere interview with Vogue. In the lengthy story, he revealed a myriad of personal issues that seem to be the root of his struggles, like his resentment towards his parents.