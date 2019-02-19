MVP? More Like MVH! Here's Why Kristin Cavallari's Man Jay Cutler Deserves the Most Valuable Husband Trophy

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 5:00 AM

For Kristin Cavallari, husband Jay Cutler is the MVP of her life.

Why? Well, after an illustrious football career, Jay has since retired and is lending a helping hand at home. This is vital as Kristin's lifestyle empire has grown exponentially!

Between the success of her Uncommon James flagship store (as documented on E!'s Very Cavallari, returning Mar. 3 at 10 p.m.) and her other business ventures, Kristin is one busy mogul mommy. Unsurprisingly, Jay has no qualms with jumping in and getting domestic.

Case in point: Jay previously assisted his kids in making a congratulatory cake for Kristin after her True Roots cookbook made The New York Times bestseller list.

"I made you a cake," Jay reveals in the clip above.

"That's why you were nervous, 'cause if I didn't make it, you would've been like, 'Oh, this cake,'" a surprised Kristin quips.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

Per Kristin's husband, he and the kids planned to "scratch out the 'congrats'" if she didn't receive happy news. Thankfully, Jay was able to keep the cake in its original state.

And we can't forget to mention the time Jay moved Kristin out of her home office and into her new store…all by himself. Like we said, the former quarterback is clearly Kristin's MVP.

For Jay's supportive spouse moments, be sure to take a peek at the video above!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Family , Apple News , Top Stories

