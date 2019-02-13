See Nikki Bella's Reaction When Brie Flakes on Her at the Last Minute

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 7:00 AM
Parenting is a full-time job, and Brie Bellais definitely putting in the hours!
In this clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, Brie confronts her twin sis and business partner with some last-minute bad news. Unfortunately, Nikki Belladoesn't take it very well.
"You can't get mad," says Brie at the clip's start, but Nikki begs to differ.
"Just so you know, any time you start a conversation like that means the person's gonna get mad," she deadpans.
"OK, so you might get mad," Brie replies. "But I'm not going to be able to make it to Philadelphia Comic Con."
Brie goes on to explain that she needs to stay home to take care of Birdie Danielson, her 1-year-old daughter with Daniel Bryan, since they agreed "one parent has to be with Birdie" at all times.
Nikki doesn't take issue with her twin's mom-related responsibilities, but rather her lack of notice.
"You're telling me the day before the event?" she asks Brie, before reminding her that this situation isn't really the first of its kind. "Kirby Con I had to take a red eye and go straight and speak without you. And now it's just happening again."
"I said 'yes' to this appearance months ago before I knew I was making a comeback," Brie counters. "We said 'yes' to a bunch [of appearances], a bunch got added, and everyone's forgetting that I'm a mom."
See the twins' tense conversation play out in the clip above!
Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE
