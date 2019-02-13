See Nikki Bella's Reaction When Brie Flakes on Her at the Last Minute

Parenting is a full-time job, and Brie Bellais definitely putting in the hours!

In this clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, Brie confronts her twin sis and business partner with some last-minute bad news. Unfortunately, Nikki Belladoesn't take it very well.

"You can't get mad," says Brie at the clip's start, but Nikki begs to differ.

"Just so you know, any time you start a conversation like that means the person's gonna get mad," she deadpans.

"OK, so you might get mad," Brie replies. "But I'm not going to be able to make it to Philadelphia Comic Con."

Brie goes on to explain that she needs to stay home to take care of Birdie Danielson, her 1-year-old daughter with Daniel Bryan, since they agreed "one parent has to be with Birdie" at all times.