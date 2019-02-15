Here Are the Bags and Shoes We'll All Want Next Season

When it comes to fashion, it's not only about the clothes.

Any style star understands the importance of a pair of shoes and bag in completing an outfit. As fashion month remains in full swing, designers have not only sent dazzling garments down runways around the world, but also layered their looks with crucial finishing touches: a bag and pair of shoes.

From vibrant blue buckle bags to slouchy comfy clutches, leopard print to heart-shaped, there has been a purse fit for every need and vibe.

The same can be said of the shoes being worn down the runways, ranging from open-toed and strappy to tall and patterned.