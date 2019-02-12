Sam Smith Reveals Past Struggles With Body Image: ''I Have Starved Myself for Weeks''

Sam Smith is opening up to his fans about his struggles with body image in an emotional and empowering social media post.

The "Promises" singer took to Instagram to share the "body trauma" he says he's experienced and now he's "decided to fight the f--k back."

"In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down," the 26-year-old star admits.

"Yesterday I decided to fight the f--k back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally."

He continued, "Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn't think those things. Thank you for helping me celebrate my body AS IT IS @ryanpfluger I have never felt safer than I did with you."