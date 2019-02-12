Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Couple Up at the Museum Ahead of Valentine's Day

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 12:05 PM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a date night at the museum.

On Tuesday evening, two days before Valentine's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at London's Natural History Museum for a gala performance of The Wider Earth. The performance is in support of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which Harry is the president of, as well as the production's official charitable partner, the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.

For Tuesday's event, Markle, who is expecting the couple's first child this spring, wore a cream Calvin Klein Resort 2019 dress. She paired the dress with an Amada Wakeley Cream Sculpted Tailoring Crombie Coat, available now for $1,190.

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

The Duchess of Sussex completed the outfit with Olive Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the production tweeted a photo from inside the Natural History Museum.

The Wider Earth Twitter account wrote alongside the picture, "The stage is set! Two hours to go until we welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to our gala performance of The Wider Earth to mark the 210th birthday of Charles Darwin and to celebrate the work of @queenscomtrust and @QueensCanopy!"

You can check out more of Markle's pregnancy style in the gallery above!

