Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson and More Stars to Present at 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

With the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards right around the corner, more of the star-studded list of presenters has been revealed.

E! News can reveal Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson, Viggo Mortensen, Amanda Seyfriedand Finn Wolfhard will present during the annual show. The five familiar stars will join previously announced presenters Armie Hammer, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Elsie Fisher and KiKi Layne.

The awards, which honor artist-driven films, will be hosted this year by Parks & Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza. The nominees, which were announced in November, include Eighth Grade, First Reformed and If Beale Street Could Talk.