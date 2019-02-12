Katy Perry Apologizes for Shoes Resembling Blackface

Katy Perry has issued a statement in response to the controversy over designs in her shoe collection resembling blackface.

The 34-year-old singer has come under fire in recent days for her Rue Face Slip-On Loafers and The Ora Face Block Heel, which were available in both black and beige. The designs both featured eyes, a nose and lips on them.

Over the weekend, the designs went viral, with many social media users posting that the shoes resemble blackface.

Amid the shoe controversy, Perry and Global Brands Group, her brand management company, have issued an apology and the shoes have been removed from Perry's collection website.