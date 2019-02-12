Ellen Pompeo Made Her Own Grey's Anatomy Music Video to Ariana Grande's New Song and It's Perfect

Ellen Pompeo is the queen of many things, from medical dramas to supporting costars, and now, she's the queen of behind-the-scenes antics.

In a video posted to her Instagram, the Grey's Anatomy star gets down to Ariana Grande's new song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" while on a break from filming with costar Giacomo Gianniotti. This might be enough to send the Meredith and DeLuca shippers over the edge.

Grande responded to video on Twitter and said, "guys if i'm honest .......... i'm gonna black out rn this can't be real."

Of course Grande has her own music video for the song, which you can see here.

This isn't the first time the Grey's Anatomy star and executive producer have interacted over social media. Grande previously retweeted a message about McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) teaching a fan pain, which sparked Pompeo and Grande's interaction.

Pompeo has a history of supporting pop stars. She previously appeared alongside Mariska Hargitay in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC. Grande's album, Thank U, Next is out now.

