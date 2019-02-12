Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Breaks His Silence on Recent Rehab Stay

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz sought help and now he's ready to talk about it.

Fans have watched the Jersey Shore star's tumultuous personal life play out on the small screen and on social media as of late, but his recent rehab stay was something he kept to himself until now.

"I decided to go to treatment because...I was just making the wrong decisions and I was very depressed," he told Us Weekly. "When I was depressed, I would turn to drinking and then when I would drink, bad things would just continue to happen because I wasn't reacting the way I should."

While it's unclear how long he stayed in treatment, the 33-year-old acknowledged that this will be a lifetime struggle. "I'm still struggling. I'm going to struggle for the rest of my life," he told the magazine. "It's a monkey that's on your back and it's never going to get off."