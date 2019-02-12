Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Enjoy a Movie Date: See More of Their Cutest Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 5:53 AM

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Fighting With My Family Screening

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski enjoyed a movie date night on Monday by attending the screening of Fighting With My Family in New York.

The Mary Poppins Returns actress looked stunning in a black dress with semi-sheer sleeves while The Office alum donned a red jacket, black shirt and black pants. The dynamic duo were all smiles as they posed for pictures on the red carpet. They also weren't afraid to show some PDA. The two wrapped their arms around each other as the cameras flashed, and Blunt tenderly held onto her hubby's jacket. She was also staring up at her spouse while they were being photographed. 

The stars also posed alongside Stephen Merchant, who wrote and directed the film. Although, Krasinski joked the trio seemed to have a tough time finding the same camera.

Photos

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

"Had the great pleasure of seeing the film #Fightingwithmyfamily tonight, written and directed by good friend @stephenmerchant and produced by Dave @therock Johnson!" he wrote on Instagram. "It'll make you laugh, cry... and suplex! Congrats to all involved! (Also... we worked really hard at all looking in 3 different places. You're welcome.)"

It's no secret these two are the definition of #RelationshipGoals. To see more of their cutest couples photos, check out the gallery.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

John Shearer/Getty images

Love At First Sight!

The adorable couple met in 2008 and John says that it was love at first sight. On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said, "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'"

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Unconventional First Date

Where do all great romances begin? The gun range, of course! "On our first date, I decided I'm gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range," John explained on Conan. "I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her...that I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna blow it right away and then that way you don't feel bad.'" He couldn't have been more wrong!

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fairytale Romance

A fairytale romance complete with a fairytale proposal. John talked about the special moment to Entertainment Tonight by saying, "She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying. Then, I think people weren't really sure what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying. But it was great."



Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Wedded Bliss

The adorable pair tied the knot in Como, Italy on Jul. 10, 2010 in a private, outdoor ceremony. The bride reportedly stunned in a cream Marchesa sweetheart gown. Famous guests included George Clooney. 

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, SAG Awards 2017, Instagram

Instagram

Proud Husband

John showed off his stunning wife while supporting her at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train. He shared this adorable shot to Instagram captioning it, "So proud of this nominee!"

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

EROTEME.CO.UK/©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Private Pair

Although the couple frequently discusses their strong relationship in interviews, they still try to keep their family life private. They are rarely spotted out by paparazzi and make sure that their daughters can have a normal childhood by keeping them out of the press.



Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, MET Gala

Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA

Biggest Fan

"I think she's hilarious, extremely talented, and I'm definitely her number-one fan," John told People Magazine about his actress wife. In fact he told E! News that he's watched one of her films, The Devil Wears Prada "like, 75" times.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Happy Wife, Happy Life

Emily has thoroughly enjoyed married life. When asked how it is to be a Mrs., Emily told Modern Luxury, "All I can say is that it's an effing blast. It's just great, and I'm so happy."

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2017 SAG Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Transatlantic Love

The couple comes from different backgrounds, but found their way to each other regardless. Emily was born and raised in England, while John grew up in Boston. Both stars, however, showed interest in the arts from a young age.



Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In Sickness And In Health

The couple proves that their love can withstand the ups and downs of life. Emily shared to InStyle, "When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There's someone behind you on your good days, and someone in front of you on your bad days."

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Love No Matter What

John knows that its more than his good looks that Emily loves. "The truth is, she really is that person who would like me any way, but I don't think she's going to kick the eight-pack abs out of bed," John quipped to ELLE.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2018 Time 100 Gala

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time

Hot Parents

What gives the couple the most joy is being parents to their two daughtersHazel and Violet. "My children's happiness, their safety and their well-being is the most paramount thing in my life," Emily told People.



John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Working Together

John isn't afraid to gush about his wife's acting skills. "She is without a doubt the classiest, smartest, most dedicated actress I've ever know," he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live after working with her on their hit film, A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Instagram

Instagram

Award-Winning Duo

Even thought both John and Emily are actors, they never were able to work together until they collaborated on A Quiet Place. Krasinski shared on The Tonight Show that working with his wife was "the best experience ever." He said it was the peak of his career joking, "Once I work with her, I'm done." 

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Gotham/GC Images

Getting Lucky

John and Emily are happier than ever. "It's really that we just got lucky. It's one of those things, I'm having more fun now than the day I met her, and it's pretty wild," John told People.



Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Premiere PDA

John supported Emily at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles in November. The adorable duo held hands as they posed for pictures together on the carpet.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Perfect Pair

The dynamic duo looked stunning while attending the 2019 SAG Awards.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Supportive Spouses

The pair looked gorgeous at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Blunt was nominated for her lead role in Mary Poppins Returns.



Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, AFI Awards Luncheon

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Cute Couple

The stars stunned at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 SAG Awards, Show, Candids

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Proud Spouse

Krasinski cried tears of joy after his wife took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Darling Duo

The two turned heads at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards.



Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Fighting With My Family Screening

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

Movie Night

The couple enjoyed a screening of Fighting With My Family in New York.

It certainly has been a busy time for the couple. They both starred in the 2018 film A Quiet Place, for which Blunt received a SAG Award and Krasinski directed. Blunt also received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of the magical nanny in Mary Poppins Returns and is currently working on Disney's Jungle Cruise. Krasinski also stars in the Amazon series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

