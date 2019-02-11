Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Disick Gets Her First-Ever Haircut

Penelope Disickis ready for her close-up.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the cutest photo of 6-year-old Penelope with her new haircut on Monday and fans are loving the six-year-old's bold new look. She said goodbye to her long brown locks and said hello to a chic bob cut.

But it may come as a surprise to some that this is the first time the little one has gotten a haircut in her "enchanting" six-years of life.

Penelope clearly loved the new 'do since she flashed a peace sign with her hand on her hip for the sassy photos. And it seems like her entourage loves it too! Kourt's friend Larsa Pippen commented, "My baby is too trendy."

The milestone moment also came as a reminder to family and friends of how fast Penelope is growing up. "Omg she's a full grown up," Stephanie Shepherd said.