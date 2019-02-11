Why 2 Women Left The Bachelor Before Colton Underwood's Rose Ceremony

Much like Chris Harrison promises every week, Monday's episode of The Bachelor involved a lot of drama and even more tears.

Last week's episode ended with a "To Be Continued..." that involved Colton Underwood walking off and leaving Onyeka and Nicole from Miami to fight it out about being there for the right reasons. That argument bears some resemblance to the unforgettable Taylor Nolan-Corinne Olympios argument about emotional intelligence and what it really means. Unluckily for Onyeka and Nicole, both women were deprived of roses at the ceremony.

It was a hard week for Bachelor Colton, especially given the tearful breakup with Elyse Dehlbom, who just wanted "the time and attention that a relationship deserves."

Alas, we digress. Colton and the remaining ladies packed up their bags and ventured from Thailand over to Vietnam. Their dates involved a spa day, some fighting and more. From the start of the episode, it was clear Demi was going to have a prevalent role in tonight's episode.

Another notable and repetitive theme throughout the episode: warning Colton about the other women in the house (or hotel).