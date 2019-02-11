Justin Theroux Wishes ''Fierce'' Jennifer Aniston a Happy Birthday One Year After Divorce Announcement

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Justin Theroux is showing ex-wife Jennifer Aniston some love on her 50th birthday.
This Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Jen and Justin's post-Valentine's Day announcement that they were getting a divorce, but there are more important matters on Theroux's mind, like wishing his ex a very happy birthday. On Monday, he shared a picture of Aniston to Instagram with the caption: "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny."
In the photo, Jen holds a pair of bull horns above her head in a defiant pose that shows off her muscular arms, which perfectly suits his caption.
But it is not clear if the message got to his ex, since the famous star doesn't have an Instagram. However, tons of their mutual friends like Sara Foster liked and commented on the post. So, odds are that the Friends star received his well-wishes.
The birthday girl celebrated her birthday on Saturday evening by throwing a star-studded birthday party at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, Calif. Anyone who is anyone got an invite to the soirée, including her famous ex Brad Pitt.
"Someone extended the invitation to Brad to come to Jen's party and he accepted," a source previously told E! News. "He wanted to support Jen and it was a momentous occasion. But that's the extent of it. It was a social evening with a lot of people who have been a part of her life. They definitely aren't dating or on that path. They are friendly, but that's it."
It was the first time that the celebs had been seen together since their shocking split in 2005, however, it's been known for some time that the pair is on good terms. In 2015, Jen revealed, "We're not in daily communication. But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean? It was just like, sometimes things [happen]."
Happy birthday Jen!
