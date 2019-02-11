Chris Pratt Responds to Ellen Page's Claim About Belonging to "Anti-LGBTQ" Church

Chris Pratt is addressing claims made about his church.

Last week, actress and activist Ellen Page took to social media to respond to a tweet about Pratt and his appearance on The Late Show.

"Fresh from fasting, @prattprattpratt talks about his spiritual side on @colbertlateshow," the tweet from The Hollywood Reporter read.

In response, Page tweeted, "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?"

After seeing the social media reaction to her tweet, Page followed it up with a second post.

"If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don't be surprised if someone simply wonders why it's not addressed," she tweeted. "Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren't two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all."