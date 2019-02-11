Joy Behar Accuses Meghan McCain of Throwing a ''Hissy Fit'' on The View

ABC/ Lou Rocco
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Feb. 11, 2019 1:12 PM
ABC/ Lou Rocco
Joy Behar and Meghan McCain are butting heads again.
The View hosts continue to bicker over their differing political views on their talk show, with the most recent showdown taking place on Monday's program.
As conversation turned to Senator Amy Klobuchar's official presidential bid and President Donald Trump's subsequent tweets, tensions rose between Joy and Meghan, who are passionate Democrats and Republicans respectively. While Joy described the President's interaction with the 2020 hopeful, McCain interjected, "This is real."
"Can I get through this please?" Behar clipped.
However, when she finished, it was clear that Meghan was irked by the way she perceived Joy treated her. "This whole thing is so stupid," the 34-year-old said, shaking her head.
Once co-host Sunny Hostin and Abby Hunstman finished sharing their opinions, Meghan said, "Can I say something now? Is that okay, Joy? Do I have permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar? We're all good?"
Shen then began to share a story about how her friends were in attendance at Klobuchar's campaign announcement, however she abruptly stopped. "Alright, no, by all means keep going Joy," the co-host retorted.
The 76-year-old, seemingly tired of the drama, told Meghan, "If you're going to have a hissy fit, we can't continue."
Some people in the crowd laughed as Joy crossed her arms in resign, but her co-star just shook her head.
However, there is no love lost between the two ladies over the tiff. The two women consistently seem to butt heads over political issues brought up on the show, with President Trump being a major source of conflict. In December, during a tribute to the late George H.W. Bush, Meghan chastised Joy for criticizing Trump when they were supposed to be honoring the late Bush Sr. Their bickering led co-host Whoopi Goldberg to direct the cameras to go to commercial break.
And they have even got into a shocking screaming match on television before. Last February, the women feuded over the President's administration and the way they perceived each other's political beliefs.
