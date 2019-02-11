Joy Behar Accuses Meghan McCain of Throwing a ''Hissy Fit'' on The View

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain are butting heads again.

The View hosts continue to bicker over their differing political views on their talk show, with the most recent showdown taking place on Monday's program.

As conversation turned to Senator Amy Klobuchar's official presidential bid and President Donald Trump's subsequent tweets, tensions rose between Joy and Meghan, who are passionate Democrats and Republicans respectively. While Joy described the President's interaction with the 2020 hopeful, McCain interjected, "This is real."

"Can I get through this please?" Behar clipped.

However, when she finished, it was clear that Meghan was irked by the way she perceived Joy treated her. "This whole thing is so stupid," the 34-year-old said, shaking her head.

Once co-host Sunny Hostin and Abby Hunstman finished sharing their opinions, Meghan said, "Can I say something now? Is that okay, Joy? Do I have permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar? We're all good?"