Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell Raise Eyebrows After BAFTA Party

Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne continue to spark romance rumors!

The supermodel, 48, and the One Direction star, 25, have been fueling relationship speculation in recent weeks with their flirty social media exchanges. In mid-January, Campbell took to Instagram to comment on a photo of Payne, calling him a "beautiful soul."

"Takes one to know one," the singer replied, adding a kiss emoji.

Days later, Payne commented on a selfie of Campbell, calling her "perfection."

"Perfection in a person [rose emoji] don't give me those eyes," Payne wrote along with eyes and a kiss emoji.

And now, the duo has added even more fuel to the romance rumors after a night out in London.