America's Got Talent Shakeup! Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Terry Crews Join Season 14

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester & Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 11, 2019 12:52 PM

America's Got Talent

NBC

Some new blood will determine whether or not America's Got Talent in season 14 when Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough join the judging panel.

E! News can confirm Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will return as judges. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will serve as host for the summer 2019 season. Crews is currently hosting America's Got Talent: The Champions. Tyra Banks previously hosted the regular edition of America's Got Talent.

"One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America's Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself," Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike."

"As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm," Ahr said.

Hough and Union replace Heidi Klum and Mel B on the judging panel. Hough previously served as a judge on Dancing With the Stars. Union can also be seen in the upcoming Spectrum series L.A.'s Finest opposite Jessica Alba.

"Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of AGT: The Champions, and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the AGT family," said Trish Kinane, Fremantle President of Entertainment Programming, in a statement. "They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment and fun to our judging panel."

Klum and Mel B have been on the judging panel alongside Mandel since season eight. Cowell joined, replacing Howard Stern, in season 11. Banks has hosted the past two seasons after replacing Nick Cannon

America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m., and season 14 of America's Got Talent will premiere with the new panel this summer on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

