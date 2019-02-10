Uh Oh! The Internet Seems Pretty Unhappy After the 2019 Grammys Cut-Off Both Drake & Dua Lipa

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 9:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Drake, Grammy Awards 2019, Grammys

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The internet has some thoughts for whomever was in charge of the acceptance speech microphone at the 2019 Grammys.

After Drake and Dua Lipa were both seemingly cut-off mid-speaking at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, fans took to Twitter to voice their disdain. The drama online first started when Drake (whose legal name is Aubrey Graham) was silenced while accepting the Best Rap Song award.

To make matters worse, the "In My Feelings" rapper was cut off while addressing viewers at home. Thus, loyal Drake fans vocalized their displeasure with the Recording Academy online.

"Yo they cut off Drake when he was actually saying something worth hearing on this damn show. #GRAMMYs," one Twitter user wrote online.

Photos

Stars We Missed at the 2019 Grammys

And it wasn't just fans who were outraged as comedian Sinbad also expressed frustration over the situation. Per the 62-year-old industry vet, he was "digging what [Drake] was saying."

Sadly, this wasn't the only mic drama to occur as Dua Lipa faced a similar situation during her Best New Artist acceptance speech. Ironically, the British-born songstress was muted after seemingly taking a slight jab at the Recording Academy for their lack of female representation in the past.

Unsurprisingly, social media users were not impressed with the Grammy Awards' manners. "They really cut off Dua Lipa too after she performed for them this is a mess," another Twitter commentator remarked.

Things only worsened as the award show came to an end since the producers played many winners off the stage. Case in point: Album of the Year recipient Kacey Musgraves wasn't given much time to give her speech—and fans noticed.

"HOW ARE THEY GONNA CUT KACEY MUSGRAVES OFF FOR HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR SPEECH?" a viewer lamented on Twitter.

Do the Grammys producers have some explaining to do? Be sure to let us know your thoughts!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grammys , 2019 Grammys , Drake , Kacey Musgraves , Viral , Twitter , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
XXXtentacion

Twitter Is Upset the 2019 Grammys Left Out XxxTentacion During the In Memoriam Tribute

Cardi B, Mac Miller, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B Pays Tribute to the Late Mac Miller After 2019 Grammy Win and Ariana Grande Sends Love

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Show

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Isn't There to Receive the Award

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B and Lady Gaga Instantly Become Besties After Finally Meeting at the 2019 Grammys

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.