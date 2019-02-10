Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

It got us thinking of some of the stars we truly, truly missed at this year's show.

From conflicting schedules to busy travel plans, some artists couldn't make it to Downtown Los Angeles for this year's telecast.

Ultimately, not everyone can make the same event at the same time.

During the 2019 Grammys , there was plenty of star power everywhere you looked. From the red carpet to the Staples Center stage, artists from a variety of genres were represented and celebrated for their massive hits in the past year.

Take a look at just some of the names in our gallery below .

And instead of questioning where they were or why they didn't appear on the small screen, we're simply saying these stars bring some serious talent to any award show. Oh yah, and some good fashion and fun too.

We compiled just some of the musicians pop culture fans were hoping to see at the telecast.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty Rihanna Whether she wants to drink from a red solo cup, perform or just show up in a fabulous outfit, the A-list artist is always welcome to award shows we are watching.

BeyZ/Splash News Beyonce & Jay-Z After the couple attended the Roc Nation Grammys brunch over the weekend, fans were crossing fingers that they would appear at Sunday's award show. We miss you two!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle Taylor Swift We know the Best Pop Vocal Album nominee was all the way in London supporting her boyfriend Joe Alwyn after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards. But Swifties thought music's biggest night was missing something without the "Delicate" singer.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Kanye West The Producer of the Year, Non-Classical nominee was celebrating the 15-year anniversary of his very first album this weekend. We wish part of the celebrating was inside the Staples Center.

INFphoto.com Selena Gomez The heart wants what it wants and we want to see the "Come and Get It" singer at music's biggest night. See you in 2020, girl?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS Pink While the A-list singer performed at Friday's MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Dolly Parton, the "So What" singer chose to stay home for Sunday's show. Who's going to flip in the air during his or her's performance now?!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for HFA;Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images Keith Urban We were really hoping the Best Country Solo Performance nominee would be spotted in the Staples Center. And no Nicole Kidman either? The Grammys wasn't the same without them.

Charles Sykes/Bravo John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "No Grammys for us today. John got and EGOT and egot lazy," Chrissy revealed on Twitter before the 2019 Grammys kicked off. Who's going to share the inside scoop on social media now?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Justin Bieber Let's be honest: We miss new music from the Biebs. And a date night with Hailey Baldwin would have made Beliebers excited for all the right reasons.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Kendrick Lamar After leading the show with eight nominations, we had high hopes that the rapper would make an appearance. We'll cross our fingers for 2020.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock Childish Gambino The Best R&B Song nominee is known to keep a low-profile at award shows. But please, we want to see you next year!

imageSPACE/Shutterstock Kelly Clarkson Between being a coach on The Voice and touring across the country, this music superstar is a busy mama. But based on past award shows, there's an added level of fun when Kelly is in attendance.

John Shearer/WireImage Carrie Underwood We know the American Idol winner just gave birth to a beautiful baby. And no, she didn't receive any nominations this year. But when we think music's biggest night, one of country music's biggest voices is always welcome.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Faith Hill & Tim McGraw They may not have been nominated this year, but country music fans wished this power couple had some seats inside the Staples Center.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Do we need to repeat ourselves? Power couple and country music royalty!

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Justin Timberlake Music's biggest night without J.T.? We have a feeling the "Suit and Tie" would have put on an epic performance. Plus, the "Say Something" singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Chris Stapleton.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC Ariana Grande Many pop culture fans loved when the "thank u, next" singer stayed active on social media throughout the Grammys. But others kept wondering what the show would be like if she was able to take to the stage and perform. Based on her latest album, we have a feeling she will be back.

Instagram Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Fans were hoping the "Fall in Line" singers would both be in attendance to celebrate their Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination. Ultimately, both decided to stay home with Christina focusing on her Las Vegas residency launching later this year.

