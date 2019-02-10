Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

One of the most sought-after accolades has officially been handed out at the 2019 Grammys!

Kasey Musgraves won the coveted Album Of The Year Award for Golden Hour. Fellow nominees included Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Brandi Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You, Drake's Scorpion, H.E.R.'s H.E.R., Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer, Post Malone's Beerbongs and Bentleys and the Kendrick Lamar-produced Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By.

Of this group of artists, Drake, Musgraves and Lamar have all taken home Grammys in years past.

The "Space Cowboy" singer appeared speechless and surprised when accepting the final award of the evening. "Oh, my God. I don't even know what to say. It was unbelievable to be even in a category with such gigantic albums, really brilliant works of art. It's really crazy," she began in her speech. "I'm very thankful."