Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Isn't There to Receive the Award

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 8:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

VEVO

Donald Glover, where you at?

The multi-hyphenate artist who records music as his alter ego Childish Gambino took home several awards at the 2019 Grammy Awards, including the highly-coveted Record of the Year for his breakout track "This Is America," but Glover was nowhere to be found in the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Accepting the award on his behalf was co-producer Ludwig Goransson and engineer/mixer Riley Mackin.

"Obviously we're not Donald," Mackin said as the duo took the stage, taking the trophy from host Alicia Keys.

As Goransson took over the acceptance speech, he made sure to praise his missing collaborator. "I just want to say creating music with Childish Gambino has been one of the greatest joys of my life," he said. "As a kid growing up in Sweden, loving American music, I always dreamed of migrating here, working with artists like Donald Glover. I really wish he was here right now because this is truly his vision. And he gets all the credit."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Glover's track won out against the likes of "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin"The Joke" by Brandi Carlile, "God's Plan" by Drake"Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper"All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA"Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, and "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

Prior to the big win, Glover was also announced the winner for Best Music Video, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Song of the Year, all for "This Is America." He was also nominated for Best R&B Song for his track "Feels Like Summer," which he lost to Ella Mai for "Boo'd Up."

Congrats, Donald—wherever you are!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , Awards , Donald Glover

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B and Lady Gaga Instantly Become Besties After Finally Meeting at the 2019 Grammys

Aretha Franklin

Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams Perform Moving Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2019 Grammys

Dua Lipa, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Dua Lipa Becomes the Second Person Cut Off Mid-Speech at the 2019 Grammys After Best New Artist Win

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Holds Back Tears as She Makes History With Best Rap Album Win at 2019 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Twerking, Costume Changes & So Much More! Jennifer Lopez Gives It Her All for 2019 Grammys Motown Tribute

Diana Ross, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Diana Ross Celebrates Her 75th Birthday at the Grammys With Family and a Joyful Performance

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.